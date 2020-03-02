Analysts Anticipate Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Zynex also posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynex.

ZYXI stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 811,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,081. Zynex has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

