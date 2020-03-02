Analysts Expect AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AK Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.10. AK Steel reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.33%. AK Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AK Steel by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 490,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.30. 596,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,126,399. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $732.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 2.92. AK Steel has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

