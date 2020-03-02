Analysts Expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will report $293.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.50 million. Ameresco posted sales of $217.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $853.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $860.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $908.90 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $921.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $233,755.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 957,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $920,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,662 shares of company stock worth $4,141,923. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ameresco by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ameresco by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ameresco by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Ameresco by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 82,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.32. Ameresco has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $26.19.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.