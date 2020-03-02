Analysts Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Earnings of $11.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce $11.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $11.65 and the highest is $12.15. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $11.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $66.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $65.73 to $66.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $72.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $70.72 to $74.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,260.43.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,333,210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after buying an additional 63,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,032.72. 8,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,355. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $916.85 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,089.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,128.90. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

