Analysts Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.35 Million

Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report $111.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $113.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $107.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $448.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.30 million to $458.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $465.75 million, with estimates ranging from $458.50 million to $473.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after acquiring an additional 765,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

