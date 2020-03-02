Analysts Expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cactus reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.63 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 13.62%.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 1,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cactus by 24.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.60. 15,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cactus has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.