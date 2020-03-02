Analysts Expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Post $2.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.63 and the lowest is $1.95. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $14.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $16.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $20.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $24.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.95.

Shares of CHTR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $493.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,769. Charter Communications has a one year low of $335.53 and a one year high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.87.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

