Analysts Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Post $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $2.10. FedEx posted earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.76.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $139.75. 4,416,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average is $154.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.