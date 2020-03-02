Analysts Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.03. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $1,093,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $9,488,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 436,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,091 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $8,515,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,666. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

