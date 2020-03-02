Analysts Expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Tristate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.51 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSC. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Tristate Capital by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 94,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,611. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

