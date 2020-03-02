Analysts Expect Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIR. Barclays began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE VIR traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. 812,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,668. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

