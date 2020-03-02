Analysts Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38. Whirlpool reported earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $16.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.32 to $16.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.35 to $18.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,219,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after buying an additional 1,274,274 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,759,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,540,000 after buying an additional 95,266 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,401,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.41. 65,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,536. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

