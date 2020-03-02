Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boise Cascade Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Boise Cascade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the construction company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCC. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

NYSE:BCC opened at $35.48 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

