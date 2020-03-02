Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

CNK opened at $25.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 83.44%.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.