Analysts Offer Predictions for Apache Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apache in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on APA. Mizuho upped their target price on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Apache stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. Apache has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apache by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Apache by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apache by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 388,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Apache by 5.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

