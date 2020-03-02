Analysts Offer Predictions for Comstock Resources Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $5.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $289.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 45,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 235.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 43,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.