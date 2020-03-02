Analysts Offer Predictions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $27.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $187,395.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

