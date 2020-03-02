Analysts Offer Predictions for Outfront Media Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Outfront Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

OUT opened at $26.34 on Monday. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.