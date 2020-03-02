Analysts Offer Predictions for salesforce.com, inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.49.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $170.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.77 and its 200 day moving average is $162.77. The company has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 852.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $99,454.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,541 shares of company stock worth $72,317,747. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after buying an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after buying an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,130,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,663,000 after buying an additional 435,127 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

