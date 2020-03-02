Analysts Offer Predictions for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBGI. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $23.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 236,388 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

