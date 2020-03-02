Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Arcosa (ACA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arcosa (NYSE: ACA):

2/28/2020 – Arcosa had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Arcosa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Arcosa had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Arcosa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 406,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,561. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. Arcosa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $39,035,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2,229.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 445,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $14,674,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $10,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

