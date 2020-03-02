Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Best Buy (BBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Best Buy (NYSE: BBY):

2/28/2020 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $81.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Best Buy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/19/2020 – Best Buy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Best Buy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

1/22/2020 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Best Buy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

1/6/2020 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $91.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $325,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,557,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $224,557,000 after purchasing an additional 774,436 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

