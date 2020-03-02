Analysts Set Expectations for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.86 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.48%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

