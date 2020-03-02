Analysts Set Expectations for Green Plains Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.00 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

GPRE opened at $11.99 on Monday. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

In other Green Plains news, Director Wayne Hoovestol sold 80,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,152,063.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,513,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,710,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,097 shares of company stock worth $4,510,834 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Green Plains by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Green Plains by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Green Plains by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 16.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 41,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

