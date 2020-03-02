Analysts Set Expectations for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Shares of KRP opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $602.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 73.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

