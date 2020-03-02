Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,337. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

