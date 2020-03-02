Analysts Set Expectations for Viking Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) – William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $5.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 2.35. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

