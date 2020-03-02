Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 2nd (ABEO, ACC, ADYEN, AFIN, AHCO, AKR, ALLO, AMPY, CNNEF, DB1)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 2nd:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics Inc alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) was given a €900.00 ($1,046.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €155.00 ($180.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $19.00 to $25.00. Wedbush currently has a positive rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.