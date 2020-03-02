Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 2nd (ADM, AMCR, ARLUF, AXP, BIDU, BLDR, BMCH, BXS, CAKE, CARD)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 2nd:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

Card Factory (LON:CARD) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a buy rating.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $149.00 target price on the stock.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank AG currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $183.00 target price on the stock.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank AG currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $290.00 price target on the stock.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to an outperform rating.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $113.00 target price on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an underperform rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Compass Point currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

