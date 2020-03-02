Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for J Sainsbury (SBRY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J Sainsbury (LON: SBRY):

3/2/2020 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to an “outperform” rating.

2/28/2020 – J Sainsbury is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 235 ($3.09).

2/20/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/17/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/17/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/24/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/17/2020 – J Sainsbury had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 263.60 ($3.47) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 217 ($2.85).

1/9/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/8/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of SBRY stock traded up GBX 8.25 ($0.11) on Monday, hitting GBX 204 ($2.68). The stock had a trading volume of 13,945,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 207.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 211.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. J Sainsbury plc has a 52-week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of £201.30 ($264.80).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

