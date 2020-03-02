Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rathbone Brothers (RAT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rathbone Brothers (LON: RAT):

2/24/2020 – Rathbone Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,810 ($23.81) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Rathbone Brothers had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/20/2020 – Rathbone Brothers had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Rathbone Brothers had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 2,039 ($26.82) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

2/17/2020 – Rathbone Brothers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/7/2020 – Rathbone Brothers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/24/2020 – Rathbone Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 2,240 ($29.47) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,450 ($32.23).

1/15/2020 – Rathbone Brothers is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Rathbone Brothers had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/9/2020 – Rathbone Brothers had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,070 ($27.23).

1/9/2020 – Rathbone Brothers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

RAT opened at GBX 1,672 ($21.99) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $935.86 million and a P/E ratio of 36.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,982.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rathbone Brothers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,816 ($23.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68).

Get Rathbone Brothers plc alerts:

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.