Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. This may be attributable to dismal bottom line performance. In the third quarter of 2019, bottom line fell 18.5% from the year-ago period. This was the third straight quarter of year-over-year decline. Deleverage in SG&A expenses owing to investments in new outlets and expansion of home delivery program have kept operating margin under pressure, and in turn the bottom line. Again, we note that management raised full year earnings view but it still portrays a decline from the prior year. Nonetheless, the company remains focused on product innovation, emphasis on e-commerce, expansion of private label assortment and enhancement of technology. Also, efforts to lower operational complexity, optimize production and improve in-stock position bodes well.”

2/11/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

1/17/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

