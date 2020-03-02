Analyzing First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

32.2% of First Choice Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of First Choice Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Choice Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Bancorp $98.05 million 2.69 $27.85 million N/A N/A MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million 2.92 $44.72 million $1.81 7.77

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Choice Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Choice Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A MetroCity Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than First Choice Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Bancorp 28.40% 11.20% 1.69% MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Choice Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Choice Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Choice Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Choice Bancorp beats MetroCity Bankshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs. The company also provides treasury management, online and mobile banking, commercial credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines, as well as bank-by-mail, courier, commercial cash vault, domestic and international wires, and international services. First Choice Bancorp operates through 11 branches located in Alhambra, Anaheim, Carlsbad, Cerritos, Chula Vista, Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, Rowland Heights, San Diego, and West Los Angeles, California and 1 loan production office located in Manhattan Beach, California. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services. It operates through branches located in Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and Norcross, Georgia; Opelika and Montgomery, Alabama; Centreville, Virginia; Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas; Fort Lee, New Jersey; and Bayside, New York. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.