Analyzing Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) & Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Level One Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $15.81 million 1.97 $1.60 million N/A N/A Level One Bancorp $84.66 million 2.21 $16.11 million $2.11 11.50

Level One Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Glen Burnie Bancorp and Level One Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Level One Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Level One Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Level One Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Level One Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 10.12% 4.58% 0.42% Level One Bancorp 19.03% 10.20% 1.11%

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Level One Bancorp pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Level One Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Level One Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. Further, it provides treasury services products, including wire transfer and ACH services, checkcards, and credit cards; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services, as well as Internet bill paying services. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial mortgages; commercial and industrial loans with lines of credit, term loans, and owner occupied mortgages to small businesses; loans under the SBA lending program; residential real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and automobile loans, as well as credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management services, treasury management services, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. It operate through 14 offices, including 12 full-service banking centers located in southeastern Michigan; and a mortgage loan production office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Level One Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

