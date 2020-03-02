AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Market Capitalization Tops $365.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a total market cap of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 101.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About AnarchistsPrime

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

