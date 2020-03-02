Andrew J. Gessow Purchases 5,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,725.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

QUOT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.87. 458,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,829. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quotient Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $796.46 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QUOT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

