Andrew P. Kuritzkes Sells 11,861 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew P. Kuritzkes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66.

Shares of STT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.69. 4,153,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,636. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in State Street by 105.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 133,872 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

