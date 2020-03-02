Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,610 ($21.18) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,295 ($30.19).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,804 ($23.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,927.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,957.57. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

