Anglo Pacific Group’s (APF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 231 ($3.04).

LON:APF opened at GBX 137.12 ($1.80) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $248.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

In related news, insider Patrick Meier acquired 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69). Also, insider Julian Treger acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £54,950 ($72,283.61). Insiders acquired a total of 54,110 shares of company stock worth $8,857,140 in the last 90 days.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

