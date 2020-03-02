ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP):

2/28/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

1/7/2020 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $48.01 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $580.44 million, a P/E ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.04.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,028,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,577 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 188,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

