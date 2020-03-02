Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.11. 15,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,310. Anixter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Anixter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXE. ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

