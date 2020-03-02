Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Stake Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of Anixter International worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXE. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Anixter International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anixter International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Anixter International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Anixter International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Anixter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Anixter International stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.57. 33,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,310. Anixter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

