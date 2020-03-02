Annovis Bio, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANVS) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 9th

Annovis Bio’s (NYSE:ANVS) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 9th. Annovis Bio had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Brian Mcgroarty purchased 52,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $323,337.96.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, focuses on developing compounds to address neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS-401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Parkinson's disease.

