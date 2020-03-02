ANON (ANON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market cap of $65,888.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.36 or 0.02895256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00224414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00137088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.