Anoncoin (ANC) Price Hits $0.0340 on Top Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $71,823.00 and $17.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

