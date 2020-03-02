Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.42% of Anthem worth $321,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $262.31 on Monday. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

