Anthony(Tony) Burgess Buys 150,000 Shares of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) insider Anthony(Tony) Burgess bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.98 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$747,000.00 ($529,787.23).

Shares of Diversified United Investment stock traded down A$0.13 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting A$4.63 ($3.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,135 shares. Diversified United Investment Limited has a 12 month low of A$4.02 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of A$5.28 ($3.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$5.12 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $979.24 million and a PE ratio of 25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Diversified United Investment’s payout ratio is presently 82.42%.

About Diversified United Investment

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

