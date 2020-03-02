Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 516,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,403,000 after acquiring an additional 746,678 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,394,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 297,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,160,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,105,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

