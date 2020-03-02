Apex Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Apex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Apex has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a market capitalization of $830,250.00 and approximately $17,767.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031541 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002807 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,390,718 tokens. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bit-Z, LBank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

