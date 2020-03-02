apM Coin (APM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.97 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00007121 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00482147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.08 or 0.06418754 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00063203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030203 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005623 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011355 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.